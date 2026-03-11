Parkinson's fight: Minnesota considers herbicide ban, $25M research fund

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
9
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Red Lake County, West Marshall County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, South Clearwater County, Roseau County, West Polk County, Wadena County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, West Becker County, Pennington County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Sherburne County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Steele County, Anoka County, Benton County, Wright County, Rice County, Morrison County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Houston County, Dodge County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Mower County, Winona County, Fillmore County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Chisago County, Polk County, Barron County
High Wind Watch
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Yellow Medicine County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Waseca County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Freeborn County, Faribault County, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Redwood County, Todd County, Swift County, Sibley County, Meeker County, Stearns County, McLeod County

Parkinson's fight: Minnesota considers herbicide ban, $25M research fund

By
Published  March 11, 2026 5:56pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Lawmakers fighting chemicals connected to Parkinson's

Lawmakers fighting chemicals connected to Parkinson's

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a herbicide ban due to it's connection to Parkinson's Disease. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has more. 

The Brief

    • Minnesota lawmakers are considering a ban on the herbicide Paraquat due to its connection to Parkinson's.
    • A proposal for a $25 million investment in Parkinson's research is also on the table.
    • More than 20,000 Minnesotans are living with Parkinson's Disease.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota legislators are exploring two significant measures to combat Parkinson's Disease.

Legislative proposals to address Parkinson's

Why you should care:

Parkinson's Disease affects more than a million Americans, with about 20,000 residing in Minnesota. The disease, which worsens over time, costs Americans approximately $58 billion annually in medical care and lost income, according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The Minnesota legislature is considering banning Paraquat, an herbicide linked to Parkinson's. Although not widely used in the state, its usage nearly doubled last year, according to Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Farmers argue it is essential for managing difficult weeds.

The other side:

Lee Helgen from Minnesota Crop Production Retailers emphasized the importance of Paraquat, stating, "We think it's an effective weed control material and that we should maintain that as a product available for sale in Minnesota."

Funding Parkinson's research in Minnesota

What we know:

Another legislative proposal aims to establish the Minnesota Parkinson’s Research Trust Fund with a $25 million investment. This fund would support research and attract scientific experts to the state.

Sen. Jim Abeler highlighted the urgency of these measures, noting, "This legislation is too late to help some people. Many have passed unnecessarily. Today is the day. Now is the time."

What we don't know:

The Parkinson’s research funding bill is still new and has not yet been scheduled for a hearing. Details on how the funds will be allocated and managed are not yet finalized.

The Source: FOX 9's Capitol reporter Corin Hoggard contributed to this report.

PoliticsHealth