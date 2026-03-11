Parkinson's fight: Minnesota considers herbicide ban, $25M research fund

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering a ban on the herbicide Paraquat due to its connection to Parkinson's. A proposal for a $25 million investment in Parkinson's research is also on the table. More than 20,000 Minnesotans are living with Parkinson's Disease.



Minnesota legislators are exploring two significant measures to combat Parkinson's Disease.

Legislative proposals to address Parkinson's

Why you should care:

Parkinson's Disease affects more than a million Americans, with about 20,000 residing in Minnesota. The disease, which worsens over time, costs Americans approximately $58 billion annually in medical care and lost income, according to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

The Minnesota legislature is considering banning Paraquat, an herbicide linked to Parkinson's. Although not widely used in the state, its usage nearly doubled last year, according to Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen.

Farmers argue it is essential for managing difficult weeds.

The other side:

Lee Helgen from Minnesota Crop Production Retailers emphasized the importance of Paraquat, stating, "We think it's an effective weed control material and that we should maintain that as a product available for sale in Minnesota."

Funding Parkinson's research in Minnesota

What we know:

Another legislative proposal aims to establish the Minnesota Parkinson’s Research Trust Fund with a $25 million investment. This fund would support research and attract scientific experts to the state.

Sen. Jim Abeler highlighted the urgency of these measures, noting, "This legislation is too late to help some people. Many have passed unnecessarily. Today is the day. Now is the time."

What we don't know:

The Parkinson’s research funding bill is still new and has not yet been scheduled for a hearing. Details on how the funds will be allocated and managed are not yet finalized.