Federal prosecutor staffing could delay Feeding Our Future fraud trial

By
Published  March 11, 2026 9:27pm CDT
Feeding Our Future
FOX 9
Feeding Our Future trial could be delayed

Feeding Our Future trial could be delayed

Staffing shortages at the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's Office may delay a Feeding Our Future fraud trial. FOX 9's Soyoung Kim has more. 

The Brief

    • Federal prosecutors are seeking to delay a defendant’s Feeding Our Future trial citing staffing concerns.
    • This motion comes after the double-digit departures of prosecutors from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office in recent months.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Federal prosecutors say they need more time to prepare for a Feeding Our Future trial for Abdiraham Ahmed that is coming up on June 8.

The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office cites ‘staffing changes,’ plus another related Feeding Our Future case as reasons for filing a motion to push back the June trial date.

Staffing concerns cited

The backstory:

The Justice Department’s response during the federal government’s immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota played a role in the recent departures at the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office. The list included Joe Thompson, who was the face of the prosecution of the Feeding Our Future fraud cases.

The $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme targeted taxpayer-funded child nutrition programs. Its ringleader, Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock, has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Thompson’s exit, alongside other experienced attorneys, raised questions about the ability to prosecute the alleged massive fraud in Minnesota.

What they're saying:

During a press conference late last month, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen had said staffing was not an issue.

"Our office has all of this bandwidth and more. Our office continues to grow. And, if you're a criminal in the city of Minneapolis or in the state of Minnesota, I recommend that you don't commit crimes on the assumption that the U.S. Attorney's office doesn't have enough lawyers. We've got enough to get you all," U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said on Feb. 25.

Motion filing:

Ahmed was charged in 2022 with conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering. The government is seeking to reschedule Ahmed’s June trial to a later date.

In a motion filed Monday, the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office points to quote "significant staffing changes in the United States Attorney’s Office since the January 16 trial order" as one of the reasons for this move.

In the new filing, prosecutors also cite another related Feeding Our Future trial coming up in April as an additional reason for the request to push back the June trial date.

"Given the April trial, which involves seven defendants and is expected to be lengthy, counsel for the government will not be able to adequately prepare for the trial in this matter."

The other side:

The court document shows Ahmed’s attorney "objects" to pushing back the June 8th trial date.

Ahmed is not currently detained after being released on his own recognizance.

What's next:

A ruling on the motion is pending.

Feeding Our FutureMinnesota