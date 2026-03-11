Expand / Collapse search
Saint Paul Silent Book Club offers a place to retreat, read and relax

By
Published  March 11, 2026 10:57pm CDT
Maury's Stories
FOX 9
Saint Paul Silent Book Club: Read, retreat, relax

The Saint Paul Silent Book Club is giving readers a peaceful way to unwind and connect with fellow readers in the city. FOX 9's Maury Glover has the full story. 

The Brief

    • The Saint Paul Silent Book Club meets on the first Wednesday of every month.
    • Members read silently for an hour, then share recommendations or continue reading.
    • The club has expanded to meet twice a month and may start a chapter in Apple Valley.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Book lovers in St. Paul have found a unique way to connect with fellow readers through the Saint Paul Silent Book Club. 

Silent reading sessions in Lowertown 

Big picture view:

The club gathers at The Lost Fox in Lowertown, where members enjoy an hour of silent reading followed by an hour of optional socializing. 

This approach allows members to read whatever they like without the pressure of assigned books or discussions.

'It's very low commitment but high reward'

The backstory:

Chelsey Smith started the local chapter after being inspired by similar events on the West Coast. She and her friend Robin Jakubowski wanted to create a community for book lovers that didn't require extensive commitments. "I am a Saint Paul Stan and believe that we need nice things as well," said Smith.

Jakubowski added, "I'm always looking for, you know, a club or a community to be part of that doesn't require a ton of extra work necessarily. But also as people who come together who really enjoy kind of like for the love of reading."

A welcoming environment for all

What they're saying:

"It's just, you know, a great way, like a low barrier of entry, to just be with some like-minded folks and bond over a shared passion for good stories," said Smith. "It's nice to engage with people in the community, people that you wouldn't meet otherwise" said member Stevie Weidl.

'I do think it just kind of builds excitement and interest in reading'

Why you should care:

The club offers a space for both introverts and extroverts to enjoy reading and connect with others. 

It's a flexible and inclusive environment, allowing members to read in any format they prefer, including paperbacks, e-readers, and audiobooks. 

"We would have probably not come if it was something where you had to talk to people, because that's scary, right, like especially in this day and age. I don't think they are super comfortable talking with each other all the time and like just talking to random strangers," said frequent member Aria Afdjeie.

