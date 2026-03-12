Rochester police fatally shoot man during mental health crisis call

article

The Brief The BCA is investigating a deadly force incident involving Rochester police. Officers responded to a domestic-related call for a man experiencing a mental health crisis. The man reportedly grabbed an officer's firearm, and another officer then discharged their weapon.



Rochester police fatally shot a man during a mental health crisis call Wednesday night, an incident now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Deadly police shooting in Rochester

What we know:

According to the Rochester Police Department, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 1900 block of Ashland Drive Northwest. Officers and a crisis response social worker were sent to a domestic-related call for a man reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Preliminary information indicates that after speaking with the man, authorities determined he posed a threat to himself and others and placed him on a 72-hour hold.

Police said a struggle broke out while attempting to take the man into custody. During the incident, the man reportedly grabbed an officer’s firearm. Another officer then discharged their weapon, striking the man, according to police.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported to Mayor Clinic Hospital’s St. Mary campus, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man involved in the incident has not been released.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the use-of-force incident. Additional details about the incident have not, including the officers involved, have not yet been released.