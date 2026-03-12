Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County
6
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County

Rochester police fatally shoot man during mental health crisis call

By
Published  March 12, 2026 6:16am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

The Minnesota BCA is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rochester. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The BCA is investigating a deadly force incident involving Rochester police.
    • Officers responded to a domestic-related call for a man experiencing a mental health crisis.
    • The man reportedly grabbed an officer's firearm, and another officer then discharged their weapon.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rochester police fatally shot a man during a mental health crisis call Wednesday night, an incident now under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Deadly police shooting in Rochester

What we know:

According to the Rochester Police Department, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 1900 block of Ashland Drive Northwest. Officers and a crisis response social worker were sent to a domestic-related call for a man reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis.

Preliminary information indicates that after speaking with the man, authorities determined he posed a threat to himself and others and placed him on a 72-hour hold. 

Police said a struggle broke out while attempting to take the man into custody. During the incident, the man reportedly grabbed an officer’s firearm. Another officer then discharged their weapon, striking the man, according to police.

First responders attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported to Mayor Clinic Hospital’s St. Mary campus, where he was pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the man involved in the incident has not been released. 

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the use-of-force incident. Additional details about the incident have not, including the officers involved, have not yet been released.  

The Source: This story uses information from the Rochester Police Department and the Minnesota BCA.

Crime and Public SafetyRochester