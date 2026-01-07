Minnesota weather: Bright and seasonably mild Wednesday

The Brief Patchy morning fog will clear for a bright and mild afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro will reach a high of around 39 degrees. A mix of rain and snow is possible in southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro on Thursday evening.



Minnesota is in for a mild Wednesday as patchy morning fog clears for a brighter afternoon.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Patchy fog will lift Wednesday morning, allowing for a brighter day overall with just a few high clouds. Temperatures climb into the 30s statewide, while parts of southwestern Minnesota warm into the mid to upper 40s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 39 degrees.

Conditions remain tranquil into the evening as temperatures dip below freezing. Clouds gradually increase overnight, and patchy fog may redevelop late.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday stays fairly cloudy with a high of around 35 degrees. A mix of rain and snow is possible in southeastern Minnesota, while the metro could see a lighter wintry mix.

Friday turns quieter with lingering cloud cover. A few snowflakes are possible late Friday into early Saturday as temperatures slide back into the 20s. Sunday brings some sunshine as temperatures hold in the 20s.

Warmer air returns next week, with highs climbing back into the 30s.

