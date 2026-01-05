Minnesota weather: Mild Monday, rain and freezing rain likely overnight

The Brief A quiet, mild Monday gives way to rain and freezing rain Monday night, with slippery conditions possible. A winter weather advisory starts at 9 p.m. Monday until noon on Tuesday. The Tuesday morning commute could be slippery, but conditions should improve by the afternoon.



Monday starts quiet and mild before rain and freezing rain move into central and southern Minnesota by evening.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a mild Monday with mostly cloudy skies and light southerly winds at around 5 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 34 degrees.

Conditions change Monday evening as a band of precipitation moves into central and southern Minnesota. Some light icing is possible from freezing rain before the precipitation transitions to mostly rain for much of the night.

The rain will likely taper off before sunrise on Tuesday, but surfaces could become slick and make for a challenging Tuesday morning commute. The Nation Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Monday to noon on Tuesday for this system.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will be mild and cloudy, with temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Conditions are expected to improve rapidly by the afternoon with the mild temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Colder air returns for the weekend and brings temperatures back to the 20s, with additional chances for snowflakes.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)