Minnesota weather: Staying cold Thursday and Friday, few snowflakes Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota is in for a chilly end to the week with cold temperatures and sunshine expected to persist through Friday.
Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Thursday is mostly sunny and cold with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
Temperatures are in the single digits across much of Minnesota on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 9 degrees.
Temperatures dip below zero Thursday night under partly cloudy skies.
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Friday stays cold and mostly sunny once again, with a light northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the single digits.
A gradual warm-up begins over the weekend. Saturday starts with subzero morning temperatures before highs climb into the teens. By Sunday, temperatures reach the mid-20s, and a few light snow showers are possible during the afternoon.
More seasonable temperatures in the low to mid-20s continue into next week.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
