Minnesota weather: Staying cold Thursday and Friday, few snowflakes Sunday

By
Published  January 29, 2026 7:15am CST
MN weather: Staying cold and bright Thursday

It's another sunny, cold day on Thursday, with single-digit temperatures persisting through Friday before warming up this weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Expect sunny conditions on Thursday, though it remains cold throughout the day.
    • The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 9 degrees.
    • Temperatures warm into the 20s by Sunday, with a few afternoon snow showers possible.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota is in for a chilly end to the week with cold temperatures and sunshine expected to persist through Friday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday is mostly sunny and cold with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. 

Temperatures are in the single digits across much of Minnesota on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 9 degrees. 

Temperatures dip below zero Thursday night under partly cloudy skies. 

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Friday stays cold and mostly sunny once again, with a light northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the single digits. 

A gradual warm-up begins over the weekend. Saturday starts with subzero morning temperatures before highs climb into the teens. By Sunday, temperatures reach the mid-20s, and a few light snow showers are possible during the afternoon.

More seasonable temperatures in the low to mid-20s continue into next week. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

