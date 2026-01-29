Minnesota weather: Staying cold Thursday and Friday, few snowflakes Sunday

The Brief Expect sunny conditions on Thursday, though it remains cold throughout the day. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 9 degrees. Temperatures warm into the 20s by Sunday, with a few afternoon snow showers possible.



Minnesota is in for a chilly end to the week with cold temperatures and sunshine expected to persist through Friday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday is mostly sunny and cold with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures are in the single digits across much of Minnesota on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 9 degrees.

Temperatures dip below zero Thursday night under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday stays cold and mostly sunny once again, with a light northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the single digits.

A gradual warm-up begins over the weekend. Saturday starts with subzero morning temperatures before highs climb into the teens. By Sunday, temperatures reach the mid-20s, and a few light snow showers are possible during the afternoon.

More seasonable temperatures in the low to mid-20s continue into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

