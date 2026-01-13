Minnesota weather: Very mild again Tuesday but turning blustery

The Brief Tuesday will start bright and mild with a high of around 44 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. It will be rather blustery with wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph. As the wind shifts this evening, a sharp cooldown follows, with lows dipping into the teens and single digits.



Tuesday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday begins bright and mild across Minnesota, with sunshine early before clouds increase from the north by midday and into the afternoon.

Temperatures climb well above average, with highs reaching the low to mid-40s across central and southern Minnesota, and into the 30s for northern regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 44 degrees.

It will be rather blustery with northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts around 30 mph in the metro and approaching 40 mph in parts of the state.

By Tuesday evening, winds shift more northerly, allowing colder air to move in. Temperatures will drop below freezing by the evening and dip into the teens and single digits by Wednesday morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday turns bright but much colder, with seasonable highs in the low 20s.

Another system arrives Thursday as temperatures gradually rise, bringing pockets of light snow across parts of Minnesota. Temperatures slide again Friday, with a few lingering snowflakes possible.

A much colder weekend is ahead with highs only in the single digits on Saturday and in the teens on Sunday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)