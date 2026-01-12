Minnesota weather: Bright and very mild Monday as another January thaw arrives

The Brief It's a bright and mild Monday with a few high clouds and light southwesterly breezes. Temperatures are nearly 20 degrees above average with widespread highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Tuesday stays breezy and mild with highs in the 40s before colder air arrives midweek.



Minnesota sees a bright and very mild Monday before cooler temperatures arrive later this week.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a quiet and bright Monday with plenty of sunshine, a few high clouds, and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures are well above average with widespread highs in the 30s and 40s. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out near 42 degrees, while parts of southwestern Minnesota could climb into the 50s.

Monday night is staying relatively mild as overnight lows stay above freezing. A clipper system may bring a few light rain showers to the Twin Cities metro, along with mixed precipitation for parts of northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday stays mild but turns blustery as westerly winds increase to 10-20+ mph. Temperatures will climb into the 40s for the metro, well above the average high of 23 degrees.

A sharp cooldown arrives Wednesday, bringing breezy conditions and temperatures closer to seasonable in the low 20s.

Temperatures will rebound slightly Thursday and Friday, accompanied by the chance of light snow. Colder air pushes in by the weekend, causing temperatures to fall back into the single digits.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)