Minnesota weather: Patchy sun and warmer temperatures Thursday

The Brief Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 30s for much of Minnesota on Thursday. Patchy sunshine and a light westerly breeze make for a mild afternoon. Cooler air returns on Friday before another warm-up arrives late into the weekend and early next week.



It will be a much warmer Thursday in Minnesota with patchy sunshine and highs climbing above freezing.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A surge of warmer air pushes temperatures into the mid and upper 30s across much of Minnesota, and into the 40s for southwestern regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 38 degrees.

Expect patchy sunshine and a light westerly breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Winds will pick up heading into the evening, though overnight lows remain above freezing. A few light sprinkles are possible in the metro area this evening.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures on Friday start above freezing before sliding back into the 20s during the afternoon. Clouds clear to sunshine later in the day, though it will be rather breezy with northerly winds at 10 to 20 mph, and even higher wind gusts.

Saturday looks more seasonable, with highs in the 20s and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures rebound again Sunday afternoon, climbing back above freezing.

The warming trend continues into early next week, with highs pushing into the low 40s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

