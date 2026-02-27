Minnesota weather: Very mild and blustery Friday before Saturday snowflakes

The Brief Temperatures warm into the 40s on Friday with gusty winds. A cold front sweeps through late, sending temperatures plunging by evening. A band of snow may bring 1–3 inches to southern Minnesota on Saturday, with a few flakes in the metro.



A warmer and windy Friday in Minnesota gives way to falling temperatures and weekend snow chances.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday will be very mild and blustery across Minnesota. Passing morning clouds give way to brighter skies and decent afternoon sunshine.

Highs climb into the mid to upper 40s across central Minnesota and into the 50s in southern regions. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 47 degrees. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 20s and 30s.

The day will be rather blustery, with winds shifting to the northwest at 15 to 25 mph and gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph in central and southern Minnesota. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of northern Minnesota.

A cold front moves into northwestern Minnesota Friday afternoon and quickly sweeps across the state. Temperatures will drop sharply by evening, falling into the upper 20s and feeling like the teens before winds gradually ease overnight.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday stays cool and cloudy, with highs in the 20s. A band of snow moves across southern Minnesota, bringing 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, with a narrow corridor possibly seeing 3 to 5 inches. Parts of the Twin Cities metro may pick up a light dusting, while other areas see only a few flurries.

Sunday remains cloudy and chilly, with highs in the 20s and the chance for a stray flurry. Temperatures rebound next week, rising into the 30s Monday and the 40s for much of the week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

