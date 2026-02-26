Minnesota weather: A bright and much warmer Thursday

The Brief Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine and a light westerly breeze. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 40 degrees. Friday turns much warmer before a cold front brings cooler air into the weekend.



Minnesota is set to enjoy a sunny and warmer Thursday before a cooler weekend rolls in.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Morning clouds clear for a brighter and sunny afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 40 degrees. Southwestern Minnesota could see pocket low 50s, while northern Minnesota remains cooler in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Thursday night stays quiet with passing clouds and temperatures in the low 30s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns warmer but windy, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at times. Afternoon highs are in the mid-40s before a cold front arrives, causing temperatures to fall quickly into Friday evening.

The weekend is much chillier with below-average temperatures. Highs will settle into the low 20s Saturday, with light snow possible in southern Minnesota and a few flakes in the metro area.

Sunday stays quiet and cold with highs in the 20s before warmer temperatures arrive next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

