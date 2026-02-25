Minnesota weather: Sunny, tranquil but much colder Wednesday

The Brief Sunshine returns Wednesday, but highs run about 10 degrees below average. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 20 degrees. Warmer temperatures arrive for Thursday and Friday before a cooler weekend.



Minnesota is in for a sunny yet chilly Wednesday, with highs in the 20s for the Twin Cities metro.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Wednesday turns bright but much colder across Minnesota as temperatures remain below average. Expect plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and light northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures reach the low 20s for the Twin Cities metro, while northern Minnesota remains cooler in the teens and single digits. Southwest Minnesota is slightly warmer with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures will dip slightly Wednesday evening before warming overnight under the occasional passing cloud.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

On Thursday, early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, with highs climbing into the low 40s in the Twin Cities. Southwestern Minnesota could push into the 50s, while northern areas remain in the 30s.

Friday turns even warmer as temperatures climb to the mid and upper 40s. A cold front arrives later in the evening, sending temperatures tumbling and setting up a cooler weekend.

Highs settle back into the 20s Saturday, with a few flurries possible. Temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s again heading into next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)