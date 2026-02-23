Minnesota weather: Brighter but still seasonably chilly Monday

The Brief Filtered sunshine and light winds make for a brighter but chilly Monday. Highs reach around 20 degrees, staying below average. A quick wintry mix is followed by falling temperatures on Tuesday.



Filtered sunshine returns Monday, though temperatures stay below average with highs in the 20s for the Twin Cities.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Monday will be brighter but still chilly across Minnesota. Higher-level clouds roll through at times, allowing for filtered sunshine during the afternoon.

Temperatures remain below average, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 20 degrees. Southerly winds stay light at around 5 mph, keeping conditions fairly tranquil.

Monday evening remains quiet, though winds gradually increase as temperatures begin to warm overnight.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Temperatures climb Tuesday ahead of a midday light wintry mix, with highs reaching around 36 degrees. After the system passes, temperatures fall as colder air moves in.

Wednesday starts sunny before clouds increase in the afternoon. Highs settle back into the 20s, keeping the day rather chilly.

The end of the week trends warmer, with highs in the 30s on Thursday and into the mid-40s on Friday. Cooler air returns for the weekend as temperatures dip back into the 20s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

