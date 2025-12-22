Minnesota weather: Bright and mild Monday after early morning wintry mix

The Brief A wintry mix is causing slick spots on roads for Monday morning's commute. Conditions will improve for a brighter and warmer afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The rest of the week is expected to be mild with above-average temperatures.



A light wintry mix will give way to a brighter and warmer afternoon in Minnesota on Monday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

Slippery start:

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and parts of southern Minnesota until 8 a.m. as a light wintry mix wraps up.

The precipitation is creating slick spots for the Monday morning commute with several spinouts and crashes reported in and around the metro. MnDOT advised no travel on several highways just southwest of the metro due to the icy road conditions.

The forecast:

Skies turn brighter on Monday as temperatures climb into the mid-30s across much of southern and central Minnesota, and in the 20s up north. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 37 degrees, accompanied by southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Monday night remains quiet and calm with lows settling into the 20s. Patchy fog is possible overnight.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The rest of the week is shaping up to stay relatively mild with daytime highs and overnight lows above average.

Tuesday is partly sunny as temperatures hold steady in the 30s for central and southern Minnesota, though northern regions are cooler in the teens and 20s.

The mild trend continues into the holiday, with Christmas reaching a high of around 40 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Temperatures cool slightly but remain above freezing Friday and Saturday before turning colder again by the end of the weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)