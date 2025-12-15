Minnesota weather: Back to seasonable with pocket sunshine on Monday

The Brief The week ahead will be much warmer than the subzero weekend. Expect occasional temperatures with highs in the 20s on Monday. Tuesday will turn even warmer with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for the Twin Cities metro area.



Minnesota is set for a warmer week with seasonable temperatures and filtered sunshine on Monday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Monday will be quiet and tranquil, with occasional sunshine and light breezes from the west at around 5 mph.

Expect warmer temperatures in the 20s for much of the state and cooler teens in northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 27 degrees.

Evening lows will dip into the teens before midnight then start climbing for an even warmer day on Tuesday.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday will see widespread 30s and pockets of low- to mid-40s, leading to a stretch of melting snow for some areas. The Twin Cities metro will try and hit a high of around 40 degrees.

The weather will cool off briefly early Wednesday before warming up again in the afternoon and evening. The next system brings a wintry mix opportunity from Wednesday night into Thursday, with temperatures dropping throughout the day Thursday.

Temperatures rebound on Friday for a fairly seasonable and brighter weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)