Minnesota weather: Falling temperatures Saturday, chilly Sunday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It'll be a fairly chilly weekend before warmer temperatures arrive on Monday and last through Christmas.
Cold Weekend
Local perspective:
Temperatures will slowly fall throughout Saturday.
Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid to lower teens with feels-like temperatures closing in on single digits both above and below zero.
Northwest winds could gust into the upper 20s throughout the day.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Temperatures fall into the single digits around the metro on Sunday morning, with double digits below zero up toward the international border.
Sunday afternoon will start off sunny with a few more clouds rolling in for the evening.
Temperatures will top off in the 20s on Sunday afternoon.
A little light snow or wintry mix may pass by Sunday night before temperatures get warmer throughout the rest of the week.
Highs peak in the 30s most days with Christmas looking close to 40 degrees.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.