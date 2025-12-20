Minnesota weather: Falling temperatures Saturday, chilly Sunday morning

The Brief Temperatures fall on Saturday with a brisk northwest breeze. Sunday will start off cold and sunny. The forecast from Monday through Christmas looks mild, quiet and warmer.



It'll be a fairly chilly weekend before warmer temperatures arrive on Monday and last through Christmas.

Cold Weekend

Local perspective:

Temperatures will slowly fall throughout Saturday.

Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid to lower teens with feels-like temperatures closing in on single digits both above and below zero.

Northwest winds could gust into the upper 20s throughout the day.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures fall into the single digits around the metro on Sunday morning, with double digits below zero up toward the international border.

Sunday afternoon will start off sunny with a few more clouds rolling in for the evening.

Temperatures will top off in the 20s on Sunday afternoon.

A little light snow or wintry mix may pass by Sunday night before temperatures get warmer throughout the rest of the week.

Highs peak in the 30s most days with Christmas looking close to 40 degrees.