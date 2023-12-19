Minnesota weather: December mild Tuesday; warming trend will take us into Christmas

A warmer day on Tuesday as we start another warming trend that will continue through Christmas in Minnesota.

A few clouds will roll through from time to time on Tuesday, with breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. The high will be around 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high of around 41 degrees. The 40s continue into the weekend, with record warmth possible on Sunday (Christmas Eve), with a high of 48 degrees in the forecast.

The average high at this time of year is 28 degrees.

Here's the seven-day forecast: