Minnesota weather: Cool and quiet Friday, calm week ahead

The Brief Quiet weather is expected over the next seven days with occasional flurries. Temperatures will gradually warm up, reaching the mid-30s by next week. A slight chance of a winter mix is possible Sunday afternoon.



Friday's forecast is looking calm with light winds and sunny skies before a gradual warm-up next week.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures around 15 degrees.

Temperatures across the region will mainly be in the teens, with single digits in the north.

Light winds are expected, making for a cool but quiet day.

Clouds will depart in the morning as sunshine moves back into the area.

Overnight, a few flurries might return, lasting into Saturday morning.

Future forecast

What's next:

Saturday will see light winds and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs near 21 degrees.

Highs will remain steady on Saturday, with some areas in southwestern Minnesota possibly reaching 30 degrees.

Sunday afternoon could bring a slight chance of a winter mix, with a few snowflakes possible.

Temperatures are expected to rise next week, reaching the lower to mid-30s.