Minnesota weather: Cold and sunny Saturday, snow tonight into Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Saturday will be the last chilly day before things start to warm up, with snow expected tonight and into Sunday.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
We kick off the day on a cold and sunny note.
Temperatures warm into the teens under a fairly sunny sky.
Clouds start to move in later this evening ahead of a chance of snow.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Snow slides into the state overnight and looks to last into the first half of Sunday.
Periods of light snow may linger into the afternoon with total accumulations of around 1-2 inches looking likely.
Temperatures stay mild tonight and warm into the 20s and even some 30s tomorrow.
The temperatures are expected to back off only slightly for Monday and Tuesday with upper teens to lower 20s.
Things will trend warmer and above average starting Wednesday through Friday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.