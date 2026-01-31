Minnesota weather: Cold and sunny Saturday, snow tonight into Sunday

The Brief Temperatures start off cold and stay below average this afternoon. Light snow passes by tonight through the first half of Sunday with 1–2 inches possible. There is a fairly quiet work week outlook with warmer temperatures toward the second half of the week.



Saturday will be the last chilly day before things start to warm up, with snow expected tonight and into Sunday.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

We kick off the day on a cold and sunny note.

Temperatures warm into the teens under a fairly sunny sky.

Clouds start to move in later this evening ahead of a chance of snow.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Snow slides into the state overnight and looks to last into the first half of Sunday.

Periods of light snow may linger into the afternoon with total accumulations of around 1-2 inches looking likely.

Temperatures stay mild tonight and warm into the 20s and even some 30s tomorrow.

The temperatures are expected to back off only slightly for Monday and Tuesday with upper teens to lower 20s.

Things will trend warmer and above average starting Wednesday through Friday.