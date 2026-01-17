Minnesota weather: Cold and gusty Saturday, light snow Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Winds will blow out of the northwest throughout the day on Saturday, keeping wind chills subzero all day long.
Cold continues Saturday, light snow expected Sunday
Local perspective:
Flurries will pass by here and there with a little blowing and drifting snow at the surface expected today.
Wind chills will stay below zero all day.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Another round of light snow passes by Sunday morning into the very early afternoon hours.
Snow will add up to about an inch around the state.
After the snow is done, winds will pick up considerably in the late afternoon and evening hours out of the northwest.
Gusts may peak in the 30s and even 40s to finish out Sunday.
This strong northwest breeze will draw in colder temperatures for Monday, leading to a frigid day.
Temperatures trend cold through the extended forecast.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.