Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:25 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Minnesota weather: Below-average temperatures continue

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday's forecast: The sun arrives, but the cold remains the same

29 degrees overnight in the metro. Below average temps remain through the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another day of below-average temperatures in Minnesota on Tuesday but there's good news: the sun will make an appearance. 

Cloud cover Tuesday morning will clear throughout the day, with some breaks in the clouds through about lunchtime and then greater clearing in the afternoon and evening. This will eventually lead to some sunshine. 

After a brutally cold morning, the high temperature in the Twin Cities on Tuesday will be in the middle 40s, which is below average but better by 7-8 degrees compared to Monday. 

Tuesday night will be another chilly one, with temperatures close to record lows from Duluth to New Richmond, Wisconsin. The low will be around 29 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

RELATED: Cold Spring residents are fed up with this cold spring – like the rest of us

Cloud cover will arrive during the overnight hours and linger into Wednesday, but it won’t be a completely gray day. There will be pockets of sunshine at times, with more sun the farther north you go in Minnesota. The high in the Twin Cities on Wednesday is around 48 degrees. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures do continue to climb, but they’ll stay below average with highs in the 50s in the Twin Cities. Areas of rain and blustery southeast breezes are in the forecast for Saturday. Wet weather will linger into the middle part of Sunday.