Minnesota weather: Below-average temperatures continue

Another day of below-average temperatures in Minnesota on Tuesday but there's good news: the sun will make an appearance.

Cloud cover Tuesday morning will clear throughout the day, with some breaks in the clouds through about lunchtime and then greater clearing in the afternoon and evening. This will eventually lead to some sunshine.

After a brutally cold morning, the high temperature in the Twin Cities on Tuesday will be in the middle 40s, which is below average but better by 7-8 degrees compared to Monday.

Tuesday night will be another chilly one, with temperatures close to record lows from Duluth to New Richmond, Wisconsin. The low will be around 29 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Cloud cover will arrive during the overnight hours and linger into Wednesday, but it won’t be a completely gray day. There will be pockets of sunshine at times, with more sun the farther north you go in Minnesota. The high in the Twin Cities on Wednesday is around 48 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures do continue to climb, but they’ll stay below average with highs in the 50s in the Twin Cities. Areas of rain and blustery southeast breezes are in the forecast for Saturday. Wet weather will linger into the middle part of Sunday.