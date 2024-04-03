Minnesota weather: Windy and cool Wednesday; calmer for Twins home opener Thursday

A windy and cooler day is in store for Wednesday but calmer and brighter days are ahead.

A sprinkle or flurry is possible on Wednesday morning as the Twin Cities metro area is at the back end of a system bringing snow to Wisconsin. The clouds linger, but the sun will try and peek through later in the day.

Temperatures remain slightly below seasonable with a high of 46 degrees in the metro. However, with wind gusts topping 45 mph, it will feel rather blustery at times.

Breezes calm into Thursday with a high of 48 degrees. Cloud coverage should start moving out in the afternoon, allowing for some late-day and evening sunshine and an enjoyable day at the Minnesota Twins home opener.

Looking ahead, Friday is much calmer, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s as we head into the weekend. By Sunday, we could see our next chance of rain.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: