Minnesota Twins unveil new food, drinks ahead of 2024 home opener

The Minnesota Twins are on the road for the first six games of the 2024 season, but the team on Monday showed off its new food and drink options for its 81-game home schedule.

The Twins host the Cleveland Guardians at 3:10 p.m. Thursday for the home opener at Target Field, fresh off an 87-win season and their third American League Central Division title in five seasons. The Twins will offer more than a dozen new food options, an several new drink options for baseball fans wanting to spend a summer night at Target Field.

Also new for 2024, Winnebago Industries has a section section called "The Dock" in Section 137, beyond the right field wall. Minnesota is all about lake time in the summer, and the section has pontoon-like seating for up to a dozen people, combining lake life and baseball.

Here’s a look at some of the new food and drink options at Target Field this summer:

Parcelle is offering Minnesota-made CREAM and BluePrint Smoothies, in Section 126.

Union Hmong Kitchen will have its Banh Mi Brat in Section 127.

Smashed Bake Potato in Section 117.

East Coast BBQ is offering Mac N’ Meat with a choice of chicken, rib tips or pulled pork in Section 131.

Deep Fried Oreos from Curds & Cakes in Section 232.

Red Cow’s Ultimate Burger will be in Section 233.

Official Fried Chicken returns to Section 134.

Papa Pete’s Mini Donuts are in Section 136.

Lord Fletcher’s Walleye Burger will be at Gate 34.

S’Mores Boozy Ice Cream is also at Gate 34

Burger Fries will be in the Thrivent Club

Just A Burger features its double smash burger in the Town Ball Tavern

Bussin Birria Tacos is available in Section 114

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company is breaking vanilla creamed whiskey and cherry smashed whisky cocktails, as well as an Irish Mojito to Town Ball Tavern

Cutwater will have a cocktail bar at Minnie & Paul’s

Summit beers are available at Gate 34.

The Twins are celebrating their 15th season at Target Field.