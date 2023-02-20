Minnesota snowstorm: 'High-impact' storm will hit in two waves

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Minnesota snowstorm: 'High-impact' storm will hit in two waves

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:50PM
Winter Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Snowstorm moving in Tuesday

If you were hoping winter was over, prepare for at least one more major snowstorm this week.

(FOX 9) - The Twin Cities metro is set to get another blast of winter weather this week, as an approaching storm brings the possibility of 12 to 16 inches of snow spread over multiple days.

The storm will be a high-impact winter event coming in two waves, with the second bringing the heaviest snow. The first wave is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning, bringing possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After a brief lull on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the second wave is expected to hit from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, with the potential of 12 inches or more of snow. During this second wave, there will also be strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, leading to potential blizzard-like conditions.

RELATED: Minneapolis and St. Paul leaders are asking residents to move their vehicles off the street – if they can

While many people will be focused on the snow totals, it is important to note that this is a high-impact storm that could cause major disruptions and impacts that could linger for days. Additionally, this storm is likely to have a significant impact on street parking for the remainder of the season.

It is important to keep in mind that these snow totals may change as the storm develops, with some pockets seeing more snow than others.