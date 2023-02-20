Minnesota snowstorm: 'High-impact' storm will hit in two waves

The Twin Cities metro is set to get another blast of winter weather this week, as an approaching storm brings the possibility of 12 to 16 inches of snow spread over multiple days.

The storm will be a high-impact winter event coming in two waves, with the second bringing the heaviest snow. The first wave is expected to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and continue until early Wednesday morning, bringing possibly 3 to 5 inches of snow.

After a brief lull on Wednesday morning into the afternoon, the second wave is expected to hit from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday afternoon, with the potential of 12 inches or more of snow. During this second wave, there will also be strong northwest winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour, leading to potential blizzard-like conditions.

While many people will be focused on the snow totals, it is important to note that this is a high-impact storm that could cause major disruptions and impacts that could linger for days. Additionally, this storm is likely to have a significant impact on street parking for the remainder of the season.

It is important to keep in mind that these snow totals may change as the storm develops, with some pockets seeing more snow than others.