Peacetime emergency declared by Gov. Walz due to upcoming winter storm

Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:56 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Houston County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County

Peacetime emergency declared by Gov. Walz due to upcoming winter storm

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Governor Tim Walz called for a peacetime emergency and authorized the National Guard to provide services during this week’s storm.

With more than 20 inches of snow possible between Tuesday and Thursday and temperatures plummeting below zero, state emergency agencies are preparing to help stranded motorists throughout the state. 

"Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel," Walz said in a statement. 

MnDOT has 800 plows and 1,600 drivers throughout the state who will be working 24 hours a day to keep the roads clear. 

The state patrol and national guard are both ready to help motorists and provide other services, according to the governor. 