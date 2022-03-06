Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies after overnight snowfall

article

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies Sunday following overnight snowfall.

Minneapolis snow emergency

Minneapolis has declared a snow emergency to allow city crews to plow and treat the streets stating 9 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, snow plows will clear streets of Snow Emergency Routes, marked with red emergency snow route signs and blue street name signs. Make sure to move your cars to avoid being towed and ticketed.

Starting at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, cars can park on the odd side of the streets and both sides of Snow Emergency Routes. The even side of the street and parkways will be plowed.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, cars can park on the even side of the streets, both sides of Snow Emergency Routes, and both sides of parkways. The odd side of the streets will be plowed.

Use the Street Lookup Map to view Snow Emergency Routes. The map can help you figure out which side of a street is even or odd if there are no addresses to check.

The city is also reminding residents to shovel their sidewalks and around their garbage carts. View more information about Minneapolis Snow Emergency parking rules here.

Minneapolis also has the automated 612-348-SNOW hotline that has information on the parking restrictions drivers should know to avoid tickets and tows. The hotline includes information in English, Spanish, Somali and Hmong.

If your is towed, visit the Minneapolis Impound Lot, which has opened a new office at 50 Van White Memorial Blvd.

St. Paul snow emergency

St. Paul declared a snow emergency as well.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday, all NIGHT PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Night Plow Routes, which include downtown and all streets with signs posted "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE" and "NIGHT PLOW ROUTE THIS SIDE OF STREET."

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, all DAY PLOW ROUTES will be plowed. Do not park on Day Plow Routes. Day Plow Routes are not marked by signs. If there are no "Night Plow" signs posted within the block, then consider it a Day Plow Route.

The city says vehicles that are not moved from designated routes by the time above will be ticketed and towed.

Residents are reminded to shovel their sidewalks, not to push snow out into the streets and not to place recycling and garbage carts in the street. City ordinance requires snow and ice be removed from sidewalks within 24 hours.

View the snow emergency parking map to see where you can park. Find more information here.

