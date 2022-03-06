Snowfall and crash totals in Minnesota after waking up to slick roads

Saturday brought quite the mixed bag of spring precipitation, which all transitioned to snow overnight. Before the snow, the airport broke a daily record for rainfall with 0.8" of rain. The previous record was 0.7" set back in 1961.

Overnight snow began to fall, at times at a rate of 2" an hour. Totals across the state range from a trace to around 5". That snow all falling on top of slushy and slick roads.

Any precipitation moved out around sunrise Sunday, and the day will be dominated with cloud cover. Temperatures throughout the day will struggle to get to the low 30s, so there won't be much melting happening Sunday.

The week will start on a dry note before cooler temperatures move into our seven-day forecast.

Snowfall totals (in inches) overnight

Twin Cities snowfall totals overnight

St. Anthony: 5

MSP: 3.3

Chanhassen: 3.1

Kimball: 2.5

Hastings: 1

New Ulm: 0.3

Red Wing: 0.1

Crash totals

The Minnesota State Patrol reports 92 crashes, 92 vehicle spin outs/off the road and three jackknifed semis from 9 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday across the state. Eleven of the crashes had injuries. None were deadly.