Meet Minnesota's snowplows: Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, Scoop Dogg
Betty Whiteout (MNDOT)
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation unveiled the state's newly named snowplows Thursday morning.
The snowplows got a makeover soon after the contest results were revealed last month. The creative names were submitted, voted and handpicked by more than 59,000 Minnesotans across the state in the "Name a Snowplow" contest.
Every region of Minnesota has a snowplow with a unique name picked by Minnesotans:
- Blizzard of Oz in northwest Minnesota
- No More Mr. Ice Guy in northeast Minnesota
- The Big Leplowski in west central Minnesota
- Scoop Dogg in central Minnesota
- Plowasaurus Rex in the Twin Cities metro
- Betty Whiteout in southwest Minnesota
- Ctrl Salt Delete in south central Minnesota
- Edward Blizzardhands in southeast Minnesota
Name a Snowplow locations
