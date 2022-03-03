Meet Minnesota's snowplows: Betty Whiteout, Ctrl Salt Delete, Scoop Dogg

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Betty Whiteout (MNDOT)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation unveiled the state's newly named snowplows Thursday morning.

The snowplows got a makeover soon after the contest results were revealed last month. The creative names were submitted, voted and handpicked by more than 59,000 Minnesotans across the state in the "Name a Snowplow" contest.

Every region of Minnesota has a snowplow with a unique name picked by Minnesotans:

Blizzard of Oz in northwest Minnesota

No More Mr. Ice Guy in northeast Minnesota

The Big Leplowski in west central Minnesota

Scoop Dogg in central Minnesota

Plowasaurus Rex in the Twin Cities metro

Betty Whiteout in southwest Minnesota

Ctrl Salt Delete in south central Minnesota

Edward Blizzardhands in southeast Minnesota

