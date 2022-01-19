“Name a Snowplow” contest voting begins

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced voting is now open for the 2022 "Name a Snowplow" contest.

Voting will be open through Jan. 26, and you can only vote once, but select up to eight favorite names.

After receiving nearly 11,000 potential name submissions in December, MnDOT staff and leadership reviewed its list of suggestions and selected 50 finalists for public voting. According to the announcement, the agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.

While the majority of this year’s finalists are new name ideas – including Betty Whiteout, Not Snow Fast, Scoop Dogg and more – some top-rated names from 2021 were also included.

In early February MnDOT will announce eight winning names and areas where the newly named snowplows will be located – one named snowplow for each MnDOT district.

