Here's how much snow parts of Minnesota got on Saturday, Feb. 28

The Brief A narrow band of snow worked its way from western Minnesota to the southeast corner of the state. Southeast Minnesota saw the most impressive totals, with some areas reporting 10 inches. The snow completely missed the Twin Cities area.



Impressive snow totals were reported in parts of Minnesota after a narrow band of heavy snowfall worked its way across the state.

Minnesota snow totals for the last day of February 2026

Snow totals for Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Many areas saw more snow than was expected before temperatures warm up in the coming days.

The following snow totals were reported across Minnesota:

Lanesboro: 10 inches

Preston: 10 inches

St. Peter: 7 inches

Stewartville: 7 inches

Caledonia: 6 inches

Nicollet: 6 inches

New Ulm: 5.5 inches

Rochester: 4.9 inches

Mankato: 4.5 inches