Here's how much snow parts of Minnesota got on Saturday, Feb. 28

By
Published  March 1, 2026 8:52am CST
Storm reports in from Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 28. 

    • A narrow band of snow worked its way from western Minnesota to the southeast corner of the state.
    • Southeast Minnesota saw the most impressive totals, with some areas reporting 10 inches.
    • The snow completely missed the Twin Cities area.

LANESBORO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Impressive snow totals were reported in parts of Minnesota after a narrow band of heavy snowfall worked its way across the state. 

Minnesota snow totals for the last day of February 2026 

Snow totals for Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.  (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Many areas saw more snow than was expected before temperatures warm up in the coming days.

The following snow totals were reported across Minnesota:

  • Lanesboro: 10 inches
  • Preston: 10 inches
  • St. Peter: 7 inches
  • Stewartville: 7 inches
  • Caledonia: 6 inches
  • Nicollet: 6 inches
  • New Ulm: 5.5 inches
  • Rochester: 4.9 inches
  • Mankato: 4.5 inches

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast and the National Weather Service. 

