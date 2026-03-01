Here's how much snow parts of Minnesota got on Saturday, Feb. 28
article
LANESBORO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Impressive snow totals were reported in parts of Minnesota after a narrow band of heavy snowfall worked its way across the state.
Minnesota snow totals for the last day of February 2026
Snow totals for Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Many areas saw more snow than was expected before temperatures warm up in the coming days.
The following snow totals were reported across Minnesota:
- Lanesboro: 10 inches
- Preston: 10 inches
- St. Peter: 7 inches
- Stewartville: 7 inches
- Caledonia: 6 inches
- Nicollet: 6 inches
- New Ulm: 5.5 inches
- Rochester: 4.9 inches
- Mankato: 4.5 inches
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast and the National Weather Service.