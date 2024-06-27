Sandbagging to protect Black Dog Power Station from Minnesota River flooding

Xcel Energy crews are trying to protect the Black Dog Power Station from flooding in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Crews were putting sandbags around the facility on Thursday, trying to keep out water from the rising Minnesota River. If you live nearby you may have spotted more trucks going in and out of the facility.

Xcel and the City of Burnsville said those measures are in place as a precautionary measure.

Black Dog Road remains closed from 35W to Eagan. MnDOT on Wednesday, June 26 closed the entrance and exit ramps to and from Black Dog Road and 35W are closed Wednesday morning due to flooding.