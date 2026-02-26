Taste Buds: Legendary Burgers and Juicy Lucy Hotdish

Stephanie Hansen bites into her favorite local and legendary Twin Cities burgers in this episode of Taste Buds.

The tour kicks off at Baldamar in Roseville for the Big B2, a premium Wagyu blend piled high and topped with their signature 10,000 Lakes sauce.

Then, Stephanie heads to St. Paul Park for the 328 Grill’s Fo’ Cheezy, a creative four-cheese burger featuring Parmesan-crusted bread and house-made pepper jack "whiz."

Minnesota’s iconic Juicy Lucy rounds out the tour. Stephanie heads to the 5-8 Club’s West St. Paul location to master the art of the Juicy Lucy, learning how to seal the famous cheese center inside two beef patties.

Back at home, Stephanie combines two Minnesota staples into one with her Juicy Lucy Tater Tot Hotdish, a comforting family-style bake with seasoned beef, pickles, cheese, and crispy tater tots.

Juicy Lucy Tater Tot Hotdish

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 lbs ground beef

1 large onion, diced

1/3 cup pickles, diced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 cup mustard, spicy brown or yellow

1/3 cup ketchup

1 10.5 oz can cheddar cheese soup

1 10.5 oz can cream of jalapeno condensed soup (or substitute cream of chicken)

2 cups dill pickle chips

2 cups cheddar cheese

1 2 lb bag frozen tater tots