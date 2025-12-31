Halftime with Taste Buds: Sloppy Joe Totchos

Stephanie Hansen’s cheesy Sloppy Joe Totchos are an easy game day twist on the classic sloppy joe sandwich. Layer the mixture on top of crispy tater tots and top with tomatoes and green onions.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.

Ingredients

For The Sloppy Joes

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 small white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 dash Tabasco

Tater Tots and Toppings

1 32 oz bag Tater Tots

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/3 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/4 cup sliced green onions