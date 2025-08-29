Woodbury teacher charged with soliciting multiple minors for sex: Charges

The Brief A Woodbury teacher and coach is facing charges of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct after trying to "hook up" with a 13-year-old girl. Jamey Scott Strand, 44, is facing two counts of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct. Strand allegedly sent photos of himself and arranged for a meet-up that would involve sex.



A teacher and coach with the Woodbury Math and Science Academy is facing charges of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct after he was arrested for trying to "hook up" with a 13-year-old girl who was actually an undercover agent, while also attempting to meet up with another under the same circumstances.

Woodbury teacher, coach arrested

What we know:

Jamey Scott Strand, 44, of River Falls, Wis., faces two counts of solicitation of a child to engage in sexual conduct.

According to charges, on Aug. 14, 2025, law enforcement from Edina were participating in an investigation into adults who are involved with online exploitation of minors.

During the operation, an agent spoke with Strand on the online platform KIK, with Strand allegedly sending both photos of himself, and arranging explicit details for a meetup that would involve sex.

Facial recognition software was used to identify possible suspects based on the photos sent, while investigators also used social media to narrow down a suspect as Strand.

On Aug. 24, charges state that Strand messaged from an account tied to his personal email, and said he would be passing through Edina in the next two hours, asking if she would be available to meet.

However, that same day, authorities say he was apprehended in Mankato, where he was also attempting to meet up with another undercover officer whom he believed to be a minor.

In a post-Miranda interview, he admitted to police that he had been communicating with multiple people he thought were 13-and-14-year-old girls, and had driven his camper from Okoboji, Iowa, for what he believed to be a "hook up."

Through their communications, he believed the minor female would come to his cabin in Iowa and stay the night with him.

According to the charges, authorities were able to locate Strand’s vehicle, following it north from Mankato to St. Peter, where a traffic stop was initiated and he was taken into custody.

What's next:

Strand remains in custody in Mankato while state prosecutors request a warrant "due to the nature of Defendant's job, his ties to other states, multiple attempts at sexual encounters with individuals he believed to be children, and overall concerns for public safety."