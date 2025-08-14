Woodbury Topgolf slated for October opening

The Brief Topgolf officials are targeting a late October opening date for its new metro location in Woodbury. An exact date has not yet been set. The location was granted its liquor license at a city council meeting on Wednesday.



The new Topgolf location in Woodbury moved closer to opening on Wednesday as it was granted its liquor license by the Woodbury City Council.

Topgolf adds location

The backstory:

Topgolf announced last year they would add a second Twin Cities location in the east metro. Last November, the company broke ground on the new location on Bielenberg Drive in Woodbury, which is just southeast of the I-94 east metro interchange.

At the time, the company expected to open the Woodbury location by the end of 2025.

Dig deeper:

Topgolf offers a virtual golf experience, where participants play games while driving balls at the range. The company has one location in the metro, in Brooklyn Center.

As construction was underway in Woodbury, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reported Topgolf was scouting locations in the southwest metro, including spots in Eden Prairie.

At a meeting in April, the Eden Prairie City Council discussed the possibility of Topgolf coming to the vacated JCPenneys location at Eden Prairie Center.

Topgolf expected to open in October

What's next:

Topgolf went before the Woodbury City Council on Wednesday as it sought its liquor license. At the hearing, during which the license was granted, officials said they anticipated opening doors sometime in the fall, with the company targeting late October.

In a statement to FOX 9 earlier this week, Topgolf reps said it hasn't yet set an exact opening date.