Ex-St. Paul police employee accused of possessing 11 pounds of meth, fentanyl: Charges

The Brief A Woodbury man who worked with the St. Paul Police Department is facing charges after authorities reportedly found nine pounds of methamphetamine, and 1.68 pounds of Fentanyl inside his home. The package reportedly containing the drugs was initially intercepted by Minneapolis Airport Police. Jamond Glass worked with St. Paul police as a civilian employee in the non-fatal shooting unit. He has since been fired.



A Woodbury man who worked with the St. Paul Police Department has been terminated following his arrest on a serious drug charge.

Jamond Glass arrested, charged

The backstory:

Jamond Leroy Glass, 34, was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine in connection with the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minneapolis Airport Police intercepted a package containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. The package was tested for narcotics, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

The complaint states the package was addressed to a "Kay Wilson" in Woodbury. Authorities conducted a controlled delivery by removing some contents from the original package and placing it into a second package for delivery. Deputies maintained surveillance of the package until Glass reportedly brought it into the house.

Search warrant reveals drugs, firearms

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement proceeded to execute a search warrant at the residence and allegedly located a "large quantity of drugs" in addition to firearms and ammunition inside the bedroom.

According to the complaint, authorities recovered:

9.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine

1.68 pounds of suspected Fentanyl

10.5 grams of suspected cocaine

A KAHR pistol

A loaded .40 caliber magazine

A Springfield XD-40 with a partially loaded magazine

Glass fired from SPPD

Local perspective:

The St. Paul Police Department confirmed Glass worked as a civilian employee in the non-fatal shooting unit. He was initially placed on administrative leave, but has since been terminated.

What's next:

Glass posted $50,000 bond, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 1.