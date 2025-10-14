Expand / Collapse search

Ex-St. Paul police employee accused of possessing 11 pounds of meth, fentanyl: Charges

By and
Published  October 14, 2025 11:50am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
The narcotics and firearms reportedly found inside a Woodbury man's home.  (Washington County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The Brief

    • A Woodbury man who worked with the St. Paul Police Department is facing charges after authorities reportedly found nine pounds of methamphetamine, and 1.68 pounds of Fentanyl inside his home.
    • The package reportedly containing the drugs was initially intercepted by Minneapolis Airport Police.
    • Jamond Glass worked with St. Paul police as a civilian employee in the non-fatal shooting unit. He has since been fired.

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Woodbury man who worked with the St. Paul Police Department has been terminated following his arrest on a serious drug charge.

Jamond Glass arrested, charged

The backstory:

Jamond Leroy Glass, 34, was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine in connection with the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minneapolis Airport Police intercepted a package containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. The package was tested for narcotics, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.

The complaint states the package was addressed to a "Kay Wilson" in Woodbury. Authorities conducted a controlled delivery by removing some contents from the original package and placing it into a second package for delivery. Deputies maintained surveillance of the package until Glass reportedly brought it into the house. 

Search warrant reveals drugs, firearms

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement proceeded to execute a search warrant at the residence and allegedly located a "large quantity of drugs" in addition to firearms and ammunition inside the bedroom.

According to the complaint, authorities recovered: 

  • 9.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
  • 1.68 pounds of suspected Fentanyl
  • 10.5 grams of suspected cocaine
  • A KAHR pistol
  • A loaded .40 caliber magazine
  • A Springfield XD-40 with a partially loaded magazine

Glass fired from SPPD

Local perspective:

The St. Paul Police Department confirmed Glass worked as a civilian employee in the non-fatal shooting unit. He was initially placed on administrative leave, but has since been terminated.

What's next:

Glass posted $50,000 bond, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 1. 

The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and court documents. 

Crime and Public SafetyWoodburySt. Paul Police Department