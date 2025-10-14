Ex-St. Paul police employee accused of possessing 11 pounds of meth, fentanyl: Charges
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Woodbury man who worked with the St. Paul Police Department has been terminated following his arrest on a serious drug charge.
Jamond Glass arrested, charged
The backstory:
Jamond Leroy Glass, 34, was charged on Oct. 13 with one count of first-degree possession of 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine in connection with the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, the Minneapolis Airport Police intercepted a package containing a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. The package was tested for narcotics, which confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.
The complaint states the package was addressed to a "Kay Wilson" in Woodbury. Authorities conducted a controlled delivery by removing some contents from the original package and placing it into a second package for delivery. Deputies maintained surveillance of the package until Glass reportedly brought it into the house.
Search warrant reveals drugs, firearms
Dig deeper:
Law enforcement proceeded to execute a search warrant at the residence and allegedly located a "large quantity of drugs" in addition to firearms and ammunition inside the bedroom.
According to the complaint, authorities recovered:
- 9.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine
- 1.68 pounds of suspected Fentanyl
- 10.5 grams of suspected cocaine
- A KAHR pistol
- A loaded .40 caliber magazine
- A Springfield XD-40 with a partially loaded magazine
Glass fired from SPPD
Local perspective:
The St. Paul Police Department confirmed Glass worked as a civilian employee in the non-fatal shooting unit. He was initially placed on administrative leave, but has since been terminated.
What's next:
Glass posted $50,000 bond, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 1.
The Source: This story uses information from the St. Paul Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and court documents.