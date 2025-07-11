Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial starts Monday: How to stream

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell's trial on burglary charges is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. You can watch the trial, from opening statements to the verdict, on FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and in the player above. Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.



The burglary trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell, which was rescheduled after the shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses, begins Monday.

Watch live:

FOX 9 will live stream the trial, from opening statements until a verdict is reached, on FOX LOCAL Mobile, YouTube and in the player above. The trial stream will be on a 10-minute delay, per court rules. The trial stream will begin after a jury is seated.

Trial of Sen. Nicole Mitchell

Nicole Mitchell's booking photo (left) and her official Minnesota Senate portrait (right). (Supplied)

Local perspective:

Mitchell, who represents Woodbury, faces a count of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

Her trial was rescheduled for Monday, July 14, in Becker County. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. with jury selection. Opening statements could begin as soon as Monday afternoon. The trial is expected to last about a week.

Mitchell was originally scheduled to go to trial in January, but it was pushed back so she could finish the legislative session, which ended in June in a special session. Jury selection was then scheduled to begin on June 16, but instead the judge and attorneys met via Zoom for a hearing during which the judge agreed to delay the trial in light of the June 14 shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and subsequent manhunt for the suspect.

Sen. Mitchell charges

Dig deeper:

A criminal complaint states that Detroit Lakes police responded to a reported burglary at a home around 4:45 a.m. on April 22, 2024.

At the scene, police found Mitchell in the home's basement dressed in all black. Officers say they also found a flashlight covered with a black sock on Mitchell. Officers searched for a black backpack that was stuck in a window at the scene and recovered two laptops, a cellphone, a driver’s license, Senate identification and miscellaneous Tupperware, according to the complaint.

Mitchell reportedly told investigators she was "just trying to get some of my dad's things" and added "clearly, I'm not good at this."

The complaint states that Mitchell explained to police that her father had just died, and she wanted sentimental items her stepmother refused to give to her.

Mitchell said those include her father's ashes, pictures, clothes and other sentimental items.