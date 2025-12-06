Woodbury Dental Arts reaches settlement with MN authorities, state now accepting refund claims

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has reached a settlement with the Woodbury Dental Arts' bankruptcy trustee. Consumers can claim refunds for services not provided by the now-defunct clinic. Marko Kamel, the clinic's owner, has surrendered his dental license and cannot reapply for 10 years.



Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a settlement with the Woodbury Dental Arts' bankruptcy trustee, allowing consumers to seek refunds for services they paid for but never received.

Settlement details and consumer refunds

What we know:

Attorney General Ellison's office is accepting refund claims from consumers affected by the Woodbury Dental Arts' closure.

The refunds will come from the Consumer Protection Restitution Account, a fund created to help scam victims.

Consumers must submit claims within 60 days of receiving notice and provide proof of payment for incomplete services.

The Minnesota Board of Dentistry's role

What they're saying:

"The Board’s disciplinary action against Mr. Kamel’s license reaffirms the Board’s unfailing commitment to promoting and protecting public health and safety in dentistry for all Minnesotans," said Bridgett Anderson, Executive Director of the Minnesota Board of Dentistry in a statement.

Why you should care:

The settlement and the creation of the Consumer Protection Restitution Account mark significant steps in protecting consumers from fraudulent practices and ensuring they can recover lost funds.

What you can do:

Former patients are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office if they believe they are eligible for a refund.

Woodbury dentist abrupt closure

The backstory:

Dr. Kamel was suspended by the Minnesota Board of Dentistry in May 2023 for incompetence. While he was allowed to return to work in June 2023, his license was suspended again in November. He’s also been the subject of two malpractice lawsuits in recent years.

Employees say they knew he was trying to sell the business and move to California, but they were shocked to learn of the sudden closure.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, several employees told FOX 9 that an estimated two hundred or more patients have already paid for implants but have yet to complete the process.

"Not only did we not get paid for the last three weeks, but our patients are without teeth," said one woman after the closure in 2024.

The employees said they have tried to contact Dr. Kamel but have been unsuccessful. FOX 9's efforts to reach him were also unsuccessful.