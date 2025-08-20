Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Aug. 22-24)

There's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota, from the Minnesota State Fair to speedcubing championships and a festival dedicated to potatoes.

Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 21 through Sept. 1

State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights

Regular admission tickets: Adults $20, seniors and kids $18, Children 4 and under free

It’s officially time for the Great Minnesota Get-Together, where 33 new foods, 70 new specialty beers and drinks, hundreds of free shows, new rides and grandstand performances await!

Find more information on what's new at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair below:

Potato Days

Aug. 22-23

Barnesville – city wide

Free to attend

This iconic festival celebrates the beloved potato with a lineup of quirky contests, tasty dishes and small-town charm. Dive into a weekend of potato-themed fun that promises a smashing good time for the whole family.

Woodbury Days

Aug. 22-24

Ojibway Park, Woodbury

Free event

Woodbury Days feature three days of family-friendly fun, including carnival rides, a parade, music, entertainment and activities, delicious food, and more.

Warehouse District Live Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 23, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

North First Ave, between 3rd and 5th Street

Free event

Minneapolis Vintage Market is joining the Warehouse District Live Block Party in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night. The event features art installations, food trucks, live DJ sets and more.

CubingUSA Heartland Championship 2025

Aug. 22-24

St. Paul RiverCentre

Free to watch

Get ready to be amazed at the speedcubing skills showcased at this annual regional competition. Competitors will race against the clock to quickly solve Rubik’s cube and puzzles alike to earn the top spot in one of 17 events.