Nicole Mitchell resigns from her Senate seat after burglary conviction

Sen. Nicole Mitchell announced Friday that she is stepping down from her Minnesota Senate seat. This comes after she was found guilty of breaking into her stepmother's home in April 2024.

Sen. Mitchell steps down from Senate seat

What they're saying:

Sen. Mitchell announced on Facebook that she is resigning from her Minnesota Senate seat on Friday.

The full statement can be read below:

"I am stepping down from my MN Senate seat today, but I cannot do that without expressing my gratitude.

"Thank you to my family, friends, and constituents who shared with me the issues they care about and trusted me to work on their behalf. It has been a true honor to serve the state of Minnesota and the community I grew up in."

Initially, a lawyer for Sen. Mitchell said she would resign by Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. as she gets her affairs in order.

Sen. Mitchell has officially submitted her resignation letter to the Governor's Office.

Here is a copy of the letter:

Local perspective:

Mitchell was in the midst of her first term in the Senate, serving the 47th Senate District, which covers the Woodbury area. She was elected in 2022. Before serving in the state legislature, Mitchell was a television meteorologist and served in the Minnesota National Guard.

Burglary conviction

The backstory:

A jury found Mitchell guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after a week-long trial last week.

Mitchell was accused of breaking into the Detroit Lakes home belonging to her stepmother. She was arrested after police caught her in the household in the early morning hours of April 22, 2024.

At trial, Mitchell claimed she had gone to the home to check on her stepmother, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and was living alone following the death of Mitchell's father. She said she had snuck into the home because she didn't want to agitate her stepmother.

However, police body camera video showed Mitchell dressed in a stereotypical burglar's outfit, dressed in all black with a black cap. Police said she had a flashlight with a sock covering the light. Speaking with police, Mitchell admitted, "Clearly, I'm not good at this."

The prosecution argued the "why" Mitchell offered didn't justify burglary.

What's next:

Gov. Tim Walz has expressed that he is prepared to move ahead with calling a special election as soon as possible, hoping to fill the seat before next year's special session.

The DFL holds a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Sen. Mitchell is set to be sentenced on Sept. 10.