Minnesota Senate District 47 primary: Candidates battle for Nicole Mitchell's former seat

Voting is underway on Tuesday for two special primaries for Senate seats, including District 47 in Woodbury. That seat was held by Nicole Mitchell until she resigned after being convicted in a burglary case. The special elections for both seats are slated for Election Day.



A special primary is underway on Tuesday as candidates battle for the Minnesota Senate seat once held by Nicole Mitchell in Woodbury.

Special primary in Woodbury

What we know:

Three candidates have filed to run for the Senate District 47 seat, which covers Woodbury and southern parts of Maplewood, in the east metro.

State Reps. Ethan Cha and Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger have filed for the DFL ticket. On the Republican side, St. Paul teacher Dwight Dorau, who ran against Mitchell in 2022, won't face a primary challenger.

Photos of Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger and Rep. Ethan Cha.

Mitchell easily won the seat by 16 points in 2022. However, races in 2020 and 2016 for District 53 – the district that covered Woodbury prior to 2020 redistricting – were much closer, particularly in 2016, when the DFL candidate won by less than a point.

Where you can vote:

Primary voting runs until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can click here to find your polling location.

What's next:

The special election for the District 47 seat will be held on Election Day, November 4.

Mitchell resigned from office

The backstory:

Mitchell resigned from her Senate seat in July, days after being found guilty of breaking into her stepmother's home at trial. Mitchell, a former television meteorologist and National Guard member, was in the midst of her first term in the Senate when she stepped down.

She was charged with breaking into her stepmother's home in April 2024. At trial, Mitchell claimed she had only broken in to check on her stepmother, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. However, body camera video showed Mitchell dressed up like a burglar in a movie, dressed in all black, with a black cap, and a flashlight. Speaking with officers who caught her, she admitted on video: "Clearly, I'm not good at this."

Senate District 29 primary on Tuesday

Big picture view:

A special primary is also underway for Senate District 29, which covers much of Wright County, including Buffalo, Maple Lake, and Delano, and stretches into small parts of Hennepin County near Rockford and Kingston in Meeker County. That seat was left vacant by Bruce Anderson, who passed away in July.

Earlier this month, Xp Lee won the DFL primary to fill the House seat held by Melissa Hortman until she was assassinated earlier this summer.