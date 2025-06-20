Minnesota lobbyist charged after texts threatening to shoot lawmakers

A long-time lobbyist from Minnesota faces felony charges after allegedly threatening to shoot lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol, detailing how much ammo he had, and the intent to "blow somebody’s face off."

Minnesota lobbyist charged

What we know:

Jonathan Bohn, 41, of Woodbury, faces one count of threats of violence after charges state that on June 18, 2025, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Waconia resident who reported allegedly receiving threatening text messages.

Text message details

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a detective was able to review text messages allegedly sent by Bohn that state in part:

"…Today I bought 500 bullets. I can’t wait to shoot one of you mother----ers in the face."

"Excited to have my gun at the capitol and blow somebody’s fu----- face off."

"You’re a s--- person."

"…I can’t wait to pop ne you morher------- in the head."

The recipient reportedly told law enforcement he began receiving the text messages around 7:25 p.m., saying they were so upsetting he left a restaurant early to go home and lock his doors. Prior to receiving them, they had not spoken to Bohn for a "considerable amount of time" due to political differences, according to charges.

He also reported having difficulty sleeping that night, and concern over the fact that Bohn was known to frequent the state capitol as part of his lobbyist work.

According to a press release sent by the Minnesota House Information Services, the threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker.

The House Sergeant at Arms' Office has since said it is not aware of any other threats to staff at the moment.

What they're saying:

Bohn shared a written statement after his arrest:

"Earlier this week, I was grieving the horrific acts of violence committed against my friends and colleagues. In the midst of this immense grief, I sent a series of heated and emotional texts to a friend of nearly thirteen years – someone with whom I’ve shared countless candid and passionate political conversations. In that moment of anguish, I used language that I deeply regret. The words were spoken from pain, not from intent. I am a hurting person, not a violent one.



"I condemn violence in all its forms, and I agree with the calls from public officials and community leaders to turn down the temperature of our political discourse. I failed to do that here. I am profoundly sorry that my words have created a distraction during this time of collective mourning. This moment demands unity, compassion, and reflection — and I am committed to being part of that healing."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Big picture view:

The charges come after the state's longest manhunt left two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses dead on June 14.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of impersonating a police officer before going on a shooting spree early that morning, injuring state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette and killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.

Between the shootings, Boelter allegedly visited the homes of Rep. Kristin Bahner in Maple Grove and Sen. Ann Rest in New Hope. Bahner was not home, and Boelter reportedly encountered a police officer while parked near Rest's residence.

The lawmaker shootings put into sharp focus the many websites that collect personal information and make it easily accessible to anyone.

Boelter remains in federal custody at the Sherburne County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

What's next:

A bail hearing on June 20 placed conditions on Bohn that included prohibiting possession of a firearm, no contact with the victim, and staying at least a half mile away from the Capitol.

His next scheduled court appearance is Aug. 27, 2025.