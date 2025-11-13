Father neglected by personal care assistant son before death: Charges

The Brief Michael Cornelius Dailey, 51, of Woodbury, is charged with criminal neglect after charges say his father, who he was a PCA for, was hospitalized multiple times before he died. A Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) report was filed in March 2025 regarding the welfare of the 80-year-old vulnerable adult who suffered from frailty, Parkinson's, Encephalopathy and Type 2 diabetes. The man died in April due to hypoglycemia following a severe insulin overdose allegedly administered by Dailey.



A son tasked with being a personal care assistant (PCA) for his father is being charged with criminal neglect after charges say he was hospitalized multiple times for issues related to Type 2 diabetes mismanagement, kidney issues and malnutrition.

PCA charged with neglect

What we know:

Michael Cornelius Dailey, 51, of Woodbury, is charged after a Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) report was filed in March 2025 regarding the welfare of an 80-year-old vulnerable adult who suffered from frailty of aging, Parkinson's, Encephalopathy and Type 2 diabetes.

The report alleged that Dailey, who is his son, last saw a physician with him in March 2024.

According to charges, in the months prior, he was repeatedly hospitalized for complications related to mismanagement of his diabetes and high blood sugar issues.

Charges state that in October 2024, a home health registered nurse visited their home for a scheduled visit when Dailey yelled that the appointment should be canceled, and that they did not want home health care services.

In February 2025, the victim was admitted to the hospital with an acute kidney injury due to uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes. At that time, charges state that Dailey told hospital staff that he had not been taking his diabetes medication for an unknown period of time.

One week later, he was discharged with recommendations that he be placed in a medical health care facility to manage his complex health issues, which Dailey allegedly refused.

Less than two weeks later, he was re-admitted to the hospital with a hypertensive emergency after he had been found at his home unresponsive on the couch.

Then on March 26, he was again transported to the hospital by ambulance due to hypoglycemia following a severe insulin overdose administered by Dailey, charges state. At the time, hospital staff noted he was also malnourished, and expressed concern about Dailey, insisting that he be discharged back to home care if he could be stabilized.

Medical records indicate that he did not recover from the insulin overdose, and died on April 28, after being removed from life support.