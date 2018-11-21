Washington County community mourns loss of K9 Xander
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K9 Xander, who recently passed away.
Wisconsin company severs ties with Water Gremlin over chemical concerns
A Wisconsin company is severing ties with White Bear Township-based company Water Gremlin, which has faced pushback for pollution concerns.
Kitten gets stuck in car air vent, White Bear Mitsubishi staff jumps to action
White Bear Mitsubishi is celebrating after staff helped rescue a kitten that got stuck in a car Tuesday afternoon.
Deputy pleads not guilty
Washington County deputy Brian Krook was indicted last week in the 2018 shooting of a 23-year-old man.
2 children found safe, father arrested after AMBER Alert in Cottage Grove, Minn.
An AMBER Alert issued for two girls who were taken by their father in Cottage Grove, Minnesota was canceled after they were found safe with their father in a wooded area. Their father is now in custody.
Lake Elmo reaches settlement with 3M
Lake Elmo reached a settlement with 3M over water pollution.
Judge reverses ruling on White Bear Lake water levels
A judge reversed the ruling on White Bear Lake water levels in the case against the Minnesota DNR.
Semi driver pleads guilty to fatal Lake Elmo crash
A semi-truck driver accused of looking at his cell phone and causing a deadly crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota last year pleaded guilty Monday to criminal vehicular homicide.
Stillwater prepares for flooding
This soggy day only reminds the City of Stillwater what’s to come: a flood.
School districts finding ways to make up snow, cold days
School districts across Minnesota are trying to figure out when to make up the numerous cold and snow days that have already occurred this year. Some districts, like Hastings and Stillwater, are choosing to make Presidents Day next week a school day to make up for lost class time.
Minnesota lawmakers tour Stillwater prison
Minnesota lawmakers toured the Stillwater prison where a corrections officer died last year in an inmate assault.
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Stillwater
State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Stillwater.
Twin Cities football player hopes lawsuit will lead to appeals process in MSHSL
A Twin Cities metro family is suing the Minnesota State High School League after their son was suspended for the rest of the season for allegedly making an illegal hit during a football game.
Two corrections officers injured at Oak Park Heights correctional facility
Two corrections officers were injured in inmate assaults at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility Thursday night, according to the Department of Corrections.
5 staff members injured at Oak Park Heights prison
The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights is on lockdown after five staff members were taken to the hospital following two separate incidents Friday.
Semi rollover closes WB I-694 in White Bear Lake for over 5 hours
A semi rollover on Interstate 694 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota closed the westbound lanes for more than five hours early Thursday morning.
Officials negotiate with man west of Afton for hours Thursday
Washington County Sheriff's Deputies negotiated with a possibly armed man for hours Thursday evening, eventually "containing" him Thursday night.
DOC Commissioner discusses prison safety after corrections officer murder
Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy announced Friday the welding shop at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater where Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm was killed will not be used again during his administration.
Friend of slain correctional officer speaks out
Officer Joseph Gomm's former colleague asks what could have been done differently before his friend was shot and killed Wednesday.