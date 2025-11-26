Lake Elmo crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 36

The Brief Authorities are investigating a crash that closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 36. The crash happened between Interstate 694 in Pine Springs and Demontreville Trail North in Lake Elmo. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed the crash happened when a man died by suicide.



A crash investigation has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 between Interstate 694 in Pine Springs and Demontreville Trail North in Lake Elmo.

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:52 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Highlands Trail North in Lake Elmo.

Authorities confirmed the crash happened when a man died of a gunshot wound consistent with suicide.

No other cars or people were involved in the accident, law enforcement said.

What's next:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that section of eastbound Highway 36 is expected to remain closed until about 10:19 p.m.