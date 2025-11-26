Lake Elmo crash closes eastbound lanes of Highway 36
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A crash investigation has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 between Interstate 694 in Pine Springs and Demontreville Trail North in Lake Elmo.
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at about 4:52 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 36 and Highlands Trail North in Lake Elmo.
Authorities confirmed the crash happened when a man died of a gunshot wound consistent with suicide.
No other cars or people were involved in the accident, law enforcement said.
What's next:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that section of eastbound Highway 36 is expected to remain closed until about 10:19 p.m.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol and traffic updates from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.