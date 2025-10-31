Local mother helps families through horse nonprofit

The Brief Krystal Sieben started nonprofit "Three Little Burdes" in 2022 to help give families the opportunity to be spend quality time with horses. Sieben has horses and ponies at three different barns from Stillwater to Hudson. All the sessions are free.



A mother from Stillwater is using her family’s love of horses to bring other families to the barns and experience horses and ponies.

Krystal Sieben said her children inspired her to start Three Little Burdes.

October fun at the barn

Big picture view:

Throughout the month of October, Krystal invites children to visit the barns and dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes.

Then, she dresses up the horses and ponies to match the theme.

The pictures of the costumes have been a hit on the Three Little Burdes Instagram page.

The Mission

The inspiration:

Behind the popular October Halloween posts is a cause Krystal left her teaching to dedicate her life to.

"The goal of it is to introduce more people to the magic of horses, specifically people who would’ve never otherwise had the opportunity," she said.

Krystal didn’t have to go far to find the inspiration to do this.

"I was inspired to do it by my three kids, so that’s why I named it Three Little Burdes," said Krystal.

One little bird taught her patience, another about horses, but it’s her oldest son Teddy, who lives with autism, and his first gentle interaction with a pony years ago, that showed Krystal the impact their family could have.

"After that, Teddy even started riding him and even felt comfortable and so at that moment, I was like, ‘Wow! It would be really cool to do something like that for people who aren’t just naturally exposed to this because it is so much fun.’ I feel like it is a good fit for so many kids with different disabilities too," said Krystal.

Teddy’s sister, Ada, said she’s as proud and happy as a little sister can be.

"I always want to ride my horse too and then he’s like, ‘Can I get on? Can I get off? Can I get on? Can I get off?’ But, I also like seeing him come here and how happy he is to come, and he’s always really calm," said Ada.

Three Little Burdes is now a safe space for all families and Amanda Yantes thinks her daughter Sadie has flourished among the horses.

"She is, I would say, more shy-natured, so just seeing her even being able to come right up. Today, she just started brushing and went right up to her so it’s all around a confidence booster for sure," said Yantes.

"One of the things I like to provide for families is if you have one child with a disability and a couple of others that are typical, it’s an event where the whole family can come and be successful," said Krystal.

Fun for Free:

Doing so won’t cost families a penny.

"I don’t want people to feel like it’s this for that. I want them to always know that that’s not the expectation and that this is for free. Then, I take professional photos of the visit and that’s a gift," Krystal said.

How to see the horses

What you can do:

Krystal encourages all interested families to reach out to her to schedule a free session.

You can reach out to her through her Instagram page, @three_little_burdes.