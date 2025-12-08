Cottage Grove mother creates pop-up shop for free stocking stuffers in garage

The Brief Christmas is the season of giving and a woman in Cottage Grove has found a special way to spread some holiday cheer. Breanna Becker is turning her love of bargain shopping into a chance to help others bring some Christman magic to their families this year.



One woman has set up a pop-up stocking store in her garage filled with thousands of items for all ages she picked up shopping for deals.

A little extra help

Local perspective:

Christmas may still be a couple of weeks away, but Ashley Slade and her 4-year-old daughter Alina are picking out a few stocking stuffers in an expected place.

"It feels really nice that someone in the community is willing to help other people and share the love during Christmas," Slade told FOX 9.

Spreading a little joy

The backstory:

Breanna Becker set up a makeshift store she calls the Cozy Cottage Stocking Shoppe in her garage as a way to show her kids the importance of sharing their good fortune with others.

The shop is filled with thousands of small items Becker has picked up while bargain shopping over the last few months.

She is inviting anyone who is struggling to get Christmas presents for their loved ones to fill a few stockings free of charge, with no questions asked and no judgement.

"I really just wanted to teach my kids even if we don't have a lot, we can do these little things all throughout the year and it can turn into something really big and, hopefully you can do good with that and help other people," said Becker.

Becker posted about her endeavor in a couple of community Facebook groups and she's already had more than 80 people come through since late last week.

She hopes her shop can make the holiday season a little brighter for those who are having a hard time making ends meet during these dark economic times.

"Spend your time. Think of others, and it might turn into something really beautiful and touch someone else's life in a way you didn't really expect or have an impact you didn't even know," said Becker.

'No questions, no judgement'

What they're saying:

For Slade, the chance to stuff a few stockings for her daughter is the best Christmas gift of all.

"She will be so happy and I can't imagine her face when she wakes up Christmas morning and gets to open her stocking," said Slade.

Becker plans to continue her stocking shop until Christmas.

If you'd like more information on her shop, click here.