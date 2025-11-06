Immigration services fraud: 3 accused of swindling $500K from Spanish-speaking congregations

The Brief Three people are charged in a $500,000 fraud scheme that targeted Spanish-speaking immigrants. The defendants are accused of promising immigration services that were never provided. The scheme primarily targeted churchgoers in Inver Grove Heights and Woodbury.



Authorities have charged three people in connection with a large-scale fraud scheme that targeted Spanish-speaking church communities with promises of legal immigration services that were never provided.

The Washington County Attorney's Office stated that at least 25 victims, including seven Washington County residents, were defrauded of more than $500,000, with the known loss to Washington County victims exceeding $118,000.

Immigration services fraud

Big picture view:

The scheme involved promises of immigration legal services and expedited citizenship through a non-existent attorney named "Isabella Jason," according to a news release from the Washington County Attorney's Office.

The suspects, Kira Milany Romero Pinto, 40, of Lakeville, Denis Rigoberto Aquino Martinez, 40, of Lake Elmo, and Luis Baltazar Leiva Aquino, 48, are accused of taking about $563,700 and providing no services for the funds that were received.

All are facing theft by swindle charges, while Pinto is also charged with racketeering.

Investigators determined that the suspects targeted congregations at Spanish-speaking churches in Woodbury and Inver Grove Heights, where they promised jobs, legal assistance with immigration issues and even a "gold card" that would help others gain United States citizenship.

A criminal complaint shows the suspects threatened to call ICE on some churchgoers if they reported the scheme.

Authorities found several instances where victims paid thousands of dollars in cash to the suspects and handed over various personal documents such as insurance policies, Social Security cards, identification cards and passports. Many victims were no longer contacted after they provided the cash.

Some of the personal documents were recovered when law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in Lake Elmo.

What they're saying:

Washington County Attorney Kevin M. Magnuson shared the following statement:

"This case is a disturbing example of individuals exploiting trust within immigrant communities. We are committed to holding accountable those who prey on vulnerable residents seeking help and stability."

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by the Washington County Attorney's Office and the Dakota County Attorney's Office.