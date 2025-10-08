White Bear Lake fraudulent student: Search warrant reveals new details

The Brief A search warrant made public on Monday revealed new details into the investigation of a 22-year-old man accused of enrolling at White Bear Lake Area High School in September. The search warrant noted that multiple students and parents have come forward with reports, and police are requesting to seize his phone. Kelvin Luebke, 22, has not been formally charged in connection with the allegations.



A search warrant reveals additional details into the investigation of a 22-year-old man suspected of enrolling as a student at White Bear Lake High School.

Search warrant details

The backstory:

According to the search warrant made public on Monday, a parent reported on Sept. 29 that her daughter recognized a mugshot on Snapchat of someone she knew as a student. The mugshot was reportedly of 22-year-old Kelvin Luebke, who is accused of using a different name at the school.

Authorities and the school district launched an investigation and determined the student used fraudulent documents and a false identity to attend White Bear Lake High School, and informed families of the incident the following day.

As previously reported, White Bear Lake Area Schools superintendent Wayne Kazmierczak said the student claimed to be a homeless unaccompanied youth and presented a birth certificate from another country, showing he was 18 years old and eligible for enrollment. The student was enrolled for 19 days and participated in football practices, but did not play in any games.

Dig deeper:

During the early stages of the investigation, the search warrant claims multiple students came forward, alleging Luebke had been communicating with them via text and social media. Additionally, a school resource officer is investigating an allegation involving photos. The officer also noted in the warrant that multiple parents had called to report other possible incidents involving Luebke.

The warrant requested permission to seize Luebke’s phone as evidence, arguing it would contain "texts, social media messages, and photos that would likely show evidence of CSC [criminal sexual conduct]," the document reads.

Luebke was arrested on an unrelated warrant and has been released from Washington County Jail. He has not been charged in connection with these allegations.